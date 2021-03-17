Supergirl: Final Season Premiere Photos Released

Supergirl returns for its sixth and final season on Tuesday, March 30th and now, The CW has released photos from that upcoming season premiere, "Rebirth". The episode will pick up the story from "Immortal Kombat", the episode that served as the Season 5 finale when the coronavirus pandemic shut down television production last year. In that episode, Brainy (Jesse Rath) is able to stop Leviathan by shrinking some of the agents into a container but is unable to stop Lex (Jon Cryer) from taking it for his own use. From the looks of things, the team will be able to save Brainy before facing off with Lex.

Last fall, it was announced that Supergirl's sixth season would be its last so it will be interesting to see how the series deals with Lex as it wraps up the remaining Season 5 storylines and embarks on its final chapter.

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless," Benoist wrote on social media shortly after the news broke. "She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful."

You can check out the synopsis for "Rebirth" below and read on for the photos from the episode.

"SEASON PREMIERE – As Brainiac (Jesse Rath) lays close to death after trying to stop Lex (Jon Cryer), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team soar in to save him, engaging in an epic battle with Gamenmae (guest star Cara Buono). After beating Leviathan, Supergirl turns her attention to Lex (Jon Cryer) who has used the Obsidian platform to brainwash half the world to love him and follow him at all costs, no matter what horrible things he does. Knowing how dangerous this makes her brother, Lena (Katie McGrath) enlists the entire team – Alex (Chyler Leigh), J’onn (David Harewood), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), Kelly (Azie Tesfai) and Brainiac – to help, but Supergirl realizes that the only way to truly stop Lex is to sacrifice herself. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardos."

Supergirl's sixth and final season will begin on Tuesday, March 30th at 9/8c on The CW.