New Supergirl "Rebirth" Photos Feature a Triumphant Lex Luthor

The CW has released a new batch of photos from "Rebirth", the upcoming Season 6 premiere of Supergirl. The episode, which will kick off the series' final season, will air on Tuesday, March 30th at 9/8c on The CW, taking over Superman & Lois' time slot after The Flash until May. The episode will also pick up where Season 5 left off, wrapping up that storyline as the show -- and indeed many of The CW's shows -- had to cut their seasons unexpectedly short last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last we saw in Season 5's "Immortal Kombat", Brainy (Jesse Rath) is able to stop Leviathan by shrinking some of the agents into a container but is unable to stop Lex (Jon Cryer) from taking it for his own use. While it's unclear exactly where "Rebirth" will go from there, from the looks of things Lex spends at least a little time having bested the heroes -- something Cryer spoke a bit about last spring.

"The Supergirl folks have talked to me because we couldn't shoot our last episode," Cryer explained of the Season 5 shutdown. "We had shot some of the last episode, and they're gonna use some of that footage, but they're writing a whole bunch of new stuff around it. Which is interesting because the way my character was thwarted now doesn't happy anymore. So, I was like, 'Oh, did I not get defeated? Wait a minute, I like this!' Supervillains, we relish our chance to actually not be defeated every now and then."

You can check out the official synopsis for "Rebirth" below and read on for the photos.

"SEASON PREMIERE – As Brainiac (Jesse Rath) lays close to death after trying to stop Lex (Jon Cryer), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team soar in to save him, engaging in an epic battle with Gamenmae (guest star Cara Buono). After beating Leviathan, Supergirl turns her attention to Lex (Jon Cryer) who has used the Obsidian platform to brainwash half the world to love him and follow him at all costs, no matter what horrible things he does. Knowing how dangerous this makes her brother, Lena (Katie McGrath) enlists the entire team – Alex (Chyler Leigh), J’onn (David Harewood), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), Kelly (Azie Tesfai), and Brainiac – to help, but Supergirl realizes that the only way to truly stop Lex is to sacrifice herself. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardos."

Supergirl's sixth and final season will begin on Tuesday, March 30th at 9/8c on The CW.