‘Supergirl’ Sends a Girl-Power Team to “Fort Rozz”

Supergirl will team up with Saturn Girl, Psi, and Livewire in “Fort Rozz,” the January 22 episode of Supergirl on The CW.

The episode sees Supergirl venture to Fort Rozz, the former Kryptonian prison that served as the source of nearly all of her season 1 villains, in the hopes of finding a way to defeat Reign.

You can check out the official description below.

SUPERGIRL TEAMS UP WITH SATURN GIRL, LIVEWIRE AND PSI – As Reign (Odette Annable) continues to terrorize the city, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) teams up with Saturn Girl (guest star Amy Jackson), and the two recruit Supergirl’s former enemies, Livewire (guest star Brit Morgan) and Psi (guest star Yael Grobglas), to form a team for a mission to Fort Rozz to recover a prisoner who has information on how to defeat Reign once and for all.

Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) babysits Ruby (guest star Emma Tremblay). Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Gabriel Llanas & Anna Musky-Goldwyn.

Supergirl airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Fort Rozz” airs on January 22.