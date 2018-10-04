Supergirl’ Teases Move to Sunday

Supergirl‘s fourth season kicks off in just under two weeks and The CW wants to make sure fans know that when the Girl of Steel returns she may be the same hero, but it will be a brand new day. The network has released a new promo reminding fans that Supergirl is moving to Sundays this fall.

In the promo below Melissa Benoist, who plays Kara Danvers/Supergirl, stands in front of the House of El sigil before the text “Sundays are for The CW” come on screen, with a reminder that Supergirl is all new on October 14th at 8/7c.

The Arrowverse series will kick off the network’s expansion into Sunday night original programming with the new Charmed reboot following at 9/8c. While many younger viewers have never known the network to have original programming on Sunday nights, it was once a staple over a decade ago. WB standouts 7th Heaven and the original Charmed each aired on Sunday nights at some point during their extended runs. The last original series to run on the network on Sunday nights ended in 2007 with The CW transitioning first to reruns and movies before turning broadcast rights over to other stations in 2009.

The decision to expand programming by returning to Sundays comes, in part, due to the increase in the network’s original programming, according to CW president Mark Pedowitz.

“By expanding to six nights, The CW is now able to give our fans even more of the series they’re so passionate about. Broadcasting remains the foundation of our multi-platform approach to bringing our programming to viewers,” Pedowitz said. “Over the past seven years, The CW has added more than 80 hours of original scripted programming to its schedule — now that number can continue to climb, as we grow our broadcast lineup, and continue to add content on every platform.”

Supergirl‘s season premiere, “American Alien”, will also see a shift for Kara as well. As you can see in photos from the upcoming premiere, Kara appears to be taking on something of a mentor role for newcomer Nia Nal/Dreamer (Nicola Maines). According to the official character description, Nia is the newest addition to the CatCo reporting team. A soulful young transgender woman with a fierce drive to protect others, Nia’s journey will see her fulfill her destiny as the superhero Dreamer much in the same way that Kara came into her own as the hero Supergirl. The character marks the first-ever transgender superhero on television.

Supergirl‘s fourth season premiere, “American Alien,” will debut Sunday, October 14th at 8/7c on The CW.