Supergirl: "Welcome Back, Kara!" Photos Released

Supergirl will return with new episodes in its sixth and final season in just a couple of weeks and now, The CW has released photos for "Welcome Back, Kara!", the eighth episode of the season. When we saw Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), she had just been rescued from the Phantom Zone by the Super Friends having been trapped there for an extended period of time thanks to Lex Luthor. Rescued along with Kara was her father Zor-El (Jason Behr) and it appears he will be spending some time with his daughter and her chosen family in National City. However, coming back to Earth will be a big adjustment for Kara after her experiences.

From the looks of things in the photos, Kara will be headed back to work (with Zor-El in tow) but her return may not be so seamless. There appears to be some definite tension at the CatCo offices, especially with boss Andrea Rojas (Julie Gonzalo). The episode synopsis also teases that jumping back into heroics will pose some new challenges as well, both for Kara and her father. You can read that synopsis for yourself below and then read on for the photos.

SUPER FRIENDS REUNITED! – As Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Zor-El (guest star Jason Behr) make their return to National City, they are determined to keep the Phantom Zone behind them and enjoy being superheroes together. Unfortunately, their overzealous efforts backfire, creating a whole new threat to National City. The episode was directed by Armen V. Kevorkian and written by Dana Horgan & Jay Faerber.

Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. The series returns with "Welcome Back, Kara!" on August 24th.