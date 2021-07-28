Supergirl: New Trailer Teases Final Season Return

✖

Supergirl will return with its final episodes in just under a month and now fans of the Arrowverse series have a better idea of what to expect when Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) returns not only to television screens but to National City on August 24. The CW has released a new trailer for the second half o Supergirl's sixth and final season, revealing that while Kara may have been rescued from the Phantom Zone, the trauma of what she experienced there remains and, more than that, the world is in more danger than ever.

In the trailer, which you can check out for yourself below, Kara is still struggling with some of her experiences in the Phantom Zone and is seen talking to her sister Alex (Chyler Leigh) about her concern that her fears may never go away. The trailer also reveals some new threats that the Super Friends will face - including an environmental threat that Kara's father Zor-El (Jason Behr) describes as being the sort of thing that doomed Krypton. We also see Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) back as well, causing trouble on Earth having escaped the Phantom Zone as well.

The idea that Kara's time in the Phantom Zone would have a lasting impact on the hero is something that co-showrunner Robert Rovner previously discussed with ComicBook.com, saying that the impact would be "profound".

"Well, I mean it impacts her in a very profound way," Rovner said. "You know, I think that the Phantom Zone she faces this time around is much more unkind than last time, last time she was protected in her pod, and this time she's there and being impacted by the Phantoms that roam the Phantom Zone and give the Phantom Zone its name and they deplete people of their hope."

He continued, "So, she doesn't have powers there and so she's much more vulnerable than we've ever seen her and really, her journey and the Phantom Zone is how does she keep hope alive when she doesn't know if she's going to get out of it or not? And it seems very possible that she will never get out. And for our heroes left in National City, you know, they're faced with that same reality that they might never get Supergirl back. And so the stakes are higher than they've ever been, and the emotions are higher than they've ever been."

Supergirl will return with new episodes on Tuesday, August 24.