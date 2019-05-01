Supergirl: “Will the Real Miss Tessmacher Please Stand Up?” Photos Released

On Sunday night’s Supergirl, Lena and Kara figured out a major piece of the puzzle regarding Lex Luthor. They figured out that the villain has some dealings with a missile base in Kaznia. But as the women prepare to head to the foreign country to track down Lex, they’ll have to deal with someone perhaps less notorious, but who has manipulated them just on Lex’s behalf: Eve Tessmacher.

The CW has released photos from “Will The Real Miss Tessmacher Please Stand Up?” the upcoming episode of Supergirl. Earlier in the season, the revelation that Eve has been serving as a deep-cover operative for the horrifically evil Lex Luthor was a surprise for both Kara and Lena, one that rattled Lena’s ability to trust others as well as her own judgment. Since then, Eve has been shown to be almost disturbingly devoted to Lex and even assisted in the diabolical plot to have Red Daughter impersonate Supergirl and attack the White House — an attack that has made Supergirl public enemy number one as well as allowed Ben Lockwood’s violent Children of Liberty to rise as a form of twisted police force with National City under martial law.

Even with Tess being a problem for Kara and Lena in the upcoming episode, their friends and family back in National City have things to deal with as well. James has developed superpowers as a result of his treatment with Lena’s Harun-El serum and is working on controlling them while Lockwood, already a violent zealot, may have been pushed even further over the edge when the violence he has preached all episode came to call in his own family in tonight’s episode.

You can check out the official synopsis for “Will The Real Miss Tessmacher Please Stand up?” below.

MISS TESSMACHER RETURNS WITH A VENGEANCE — Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Lena (Katie McGrath) head to Kaznia to hunt down Lex. However, Eve Tessmacher (guest star Andrea Brooks) sets a trap for the duo that could ultimately reveal that Kara is Supergirl. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) gets a long-awaited phone call, James (Mehcad Brooks) practices using his powers, and Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer) takes a dangerous stand inside the DEO. Shannon Kohli directed the episode with story by Derek Simon and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Natalie Abrams.

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Will The Real Miss Tessmacher Please Stand Up?” will debut on May 5.

