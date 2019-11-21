Supergirl Faces “The Wrath of Rama Khan” in Mid-Season Finale Photos

In last Sunday’s episode of Supergirl, the threat of Leviathan came more sharply into focus. With Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) now in possession of the Medallion of Acrata, the shadowy and menacing organization came knocking — and put Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) face to face with the powerful Rama Khan, an alien from the planet Jarhanpur who, along with the others in Leviathan, has been “guarding” earth for thousands of years. That meeting didn’t go particularly well and from the looks of things, Rama Khan isn’t quite done with Supergirl yet.

The CW has released photos for “The Wrath of Rama Khan,” the upcoming mid-season finale of Supergirl set to air on Sunday, December 1. In the photos, it appears that Andrea Rojas/Acrata (Julie Gonzalo) will team up — perhaps unwillingly — with Rama Khan (Mitch Pileggi). J’onn (David Harewood) will also team up with Supergirl, presumably to help her in her face-off with Rama Khan. The episode photos also reveal Lena and Eve Tessmacher/Hope (Andrea Brooks) working together — and according to the official synopsis for the episode, Hope will prove to be invaluable to Lena as her plan moves forward. You can check out the official episode synopsis below and then scroll on for photos from the episode.

MID-SEASON FINALE – Supergirl’s (Melissa Benoist) struggle against Leviathan reaches a boiling point as she faces off against Rama Khan (guest star Mitch Pileggi). Meanwhile, as Lena (Katie McGrath) and Hope (Andrea Brooks) work to launch Project Non Nocere, Hope proves to be an invaluable asset to Lena. Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Lindsay Struman & Jessica Kardos.

“The Wrath of Rama Khan” will be the last Supergirl episode before “Crisis” kicks off on December 8, That event will finally pay off on a threat that has loomed over the Arrowverse for years. The series premiere of The Flash featured an allusion to the hero disappearing amid red skies in the year 2024. During the original comics event, red skies were a sign of doom to come to a world during the Crisis. At the end of last season, a couple of things happened: The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), who had appeared in “Elseworlds,” reappeared and revealed that Oliver Queen was destined to die in the Crisis…and the future newspaper at STAR Labs rolled back the expected date of the Crisis from 2024 to 2019.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off on Sunday, December 8 on Supergirl, runs through a Monday episode of Batwoman and that Tuesday’s episode of The Flash. That will be the midseason cliffhanger, as the shows go on hiatus for the holidays and return on January 14 to finish out the event with the midseason premiere of Arrow and a “special episode” of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which launches as a midseason series this year and so will not have an episode on the air before the Crisis.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. “The Wrath of Rama Khan” airs December 1.

