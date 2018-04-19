Zachary Levi Trolls Henry Cavill on Superman’s Birthday

DC fans of all ages have a reason to celebrate today, as today is Superman’s eightieth birthday. But it looks like Shazam! star Zachary Levi is celebrating in a pretty unique way.

Levi recently shared a rather fun post on his Instagram account, which pokes fun at the various times that Superman and Shazam have gone toe-to-toe over the years. In it, Levi tags the DC Extended Universe’s Superman, Henry Cavill, and remarks that the Man of Steel should “stop running into” his fist. You can check out the post below.

Shazam will see Levi bringing a unique kind of superhero into the DCEU, as young Billy Batson (Asher Angel) is granted the ability to turn into a superpowered adult (Levi) by a wizard. And judging by Levi’s comments in recent months, the film will definitely take inspiration from Cavill’s Kryptonian character.

“I can’t tell you much, as you can probably imagine, but what I can say is I am just out of my mind excited!” Levi explained earlier this year. “I get to do my version of Big, basically. It’s like Superman meets Big, and that’s just so fun. I get to be a superhero that’s excited about being a superhero, and I think that’s refreshing. It’s not glum, and like, ‘Oh, I have to save the world again.’ So I think it’s all really gravy.”

This isn’t the first time that Levi and Cavill have interacted on social media, previously poking fun at each other’s superhero costumes and trolling each other during livestreams. And while fans are eager to see Superman make a cameo in Shazam! – or in the upcoming Black Adam film – it’s unclear exactly when that will happen. But even then, it sounds like DC fans have a lot to look forward to in Shazam! — including a very particular comedic tone.

“I think [the film is] very funny,” the film’s director, David F. Sandberg, wrote earlier this year, “but the humor comes more from the situations rather than quippy one-liners (for people who read too much into things, that’s not intended as a dig at Marvel or anyone in particular. Quippy one-liners can be great) The important thing for me is to mix the funny with a threat that’s serious and to also have dramatic moments. All funny all the time takes the weight out of it.”

Shazam! will land into theaters on April 5, 2019.