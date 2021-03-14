Superman & Lois "Haywire" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Haywire", the fourth episode of Superman & Lois' first season which will air on March 16th. With the Kent family having settled into their new lives in Smallville, the episode will see some of the challenges of their new lives taking hold, specifically Clark's (Tyler Hoechlin) putting family over Superman -- something that doesn't sit well with General Sam Lane (Dylan Walsh) -- and Lois' (Elizabeth Tulloch) investigation into Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner).

According to the synopsis for the episode, Edge will further attempt to win over Smallville, and Lois along with her boss at the Smallville Gazette, Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik), will see right through him. You can check out the synopsis below.

TRUTH – While sitting in the stands at the high school football game, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) spot fish out of water Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) conversing with Mayor Dean and Kyle Kushing (Erik Valdez), and the two see right through this insincere move to try to win over the town. Meanwhile, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) agrees to help Lois out at a town hall meeting, but things get tense when he finds himself pulled in two different directions. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) is having mixed emotions about Jordan’s (Alex Garfin) newfound status. Emmanuelle Chriqui, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was written by Michael Narducci and directed by James Bamford.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW, following episodes of The Flash. "Haywire" will debut on March 16th.