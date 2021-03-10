Superman & Lois "Haywire" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a preview for "Haywire", the fourth episode of Superman & Lois which will air on March 16th. After a few episodes of seeing the Kent family settle into life in Smallville and the new normal of Jordan Kent (Alex Garfin) having powers, next week's episode will see a new challenge for the family, this one being from family itself. In the preview, General Sam Lane (Dylan Wash) has real issues with Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) choosing to focus more on his family rather than devoting all of his time to be at his beck and call.

The episode will also see continued strain when it comes to Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) and his plans for Smallville. Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) has been wary of Edge since the very first episode and this week, she may have begun to uncover not just that he has no good plans for Smallville but that he might actually be up to something truly awful when a woman comes to her with concerns that he may have done something nefarious to her son. According to the synopsis for the episode, Edge will further attempt to win over Smallville, and Lois along with her boss at the Smallville Gazette, Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik), will see right through him. You can check out the synopsis below.

TRUTH – While sitting in the stands at the high school football game, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) spot fish out of water Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) conversing with Mayor Dean and Kyle Kushing (Erik Valdez), and the two see right through this insincere move to try to win over the town. Meanwhile, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) agrees to help Lois out at a town hall meeting, but things get tense when he finds himself pulled in two different directions. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) is having mixed emotions about Jordan’s (Alex Garfin) newfound status. Emmanuelle Chriqui, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was written by Michael Narducci and directed by James Bamford.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW, following episodes of The Flash. "Haywire" will debut on March 16th.