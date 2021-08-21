Superman & Lois Adds Tayler Buck as Series Regular for Season 2

✖

The Season 1 finale of Superman & Lois shocked fans of The CW series when, in the episode's final moments, a mysterious craft crash-landed on the Kent farm, and out came Natalie Irons, the daughter of John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) and his Lois Lane on another Earth. While it's clearly a happy development for John Henry, it's something that will have major ramifications in Season 2. Superman & Lois has added Tayler Buck, who plays Natalie, as a series regular for the upcoming season (via TVLine).

Buck previously appeared in the seventh episode of Superman & Lois, "Man of Steel", which explored John Henry's origin story. The episode showed Natalie witnessing her world's evil Superman murder her mother on live television and saw Natalie use her technological prowess to help her father build his suit that would let him fight the Man of Steel. John Henry assumed his daughter was lost with the rest of his world, but it seems that she not only survived but has been looking for him all this time.

The transition to Earth-Prime is going to be a challenging one for Natalie, however. Where she's from, Superman is the bad guy and her mother is dead and on this new world, not only is Superman a hero — and someone her father has come to trust and respect — but her mother is married to him. It's complicated, but according to showrunner Todd Helbing, John Henry will explain the situation so they don't end up repeating his Season 1 storyline and the second season will see John Henry more as a parent as well.

"Now, we're going to dive into what it means for him as a parent — the things you would do for your kids, even if it means putting yourself in harm’s way," Helbing told TVLine.

Buck isn't the only new series regular for Season 2. In July it was announced that Sofia Hasmik, who plays Chrissy Beppo on the series, had been promoted to series regular status for the show's second season. The season finale saw Chrissy and Lois go into business together as partners on the Smallville Gazette.

What do you think about the arrival of Natalie Irons on Superman & Lois? Are you already looking forward to the show’s second season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.