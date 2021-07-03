Superman & Lois: Sofia Hasmik Promoted to Series Regular for Season 2

✖

With just a few episodes remaining, the first season of Superman & Lois is winding down, but when the series returns for its second season on The CW in the 2021-2022 television season, it looks like another intrepid reporter will have a bit larger of a role. Sofia Hasmik, who plays Smallville Gazette staffer Chrissy Beppo, has been promoted to series regular for Superman & Lois Season 2 (via Deadline). Hasmik has been recurring throughout Season 1.

In Season 1, viewers first properly meet Chrissy in "Heritage", the second episode of the series. As she grows more and suspicious of Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner), Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) ends up writing an expose for The Daily Planet. However, Edge interferes and what gets published is a re-written, pro-Edge fluff piece. It pushes Lois to her limit and she subsequently quits The Daily Planet and goes to the Smallville Gazette where Chrissy is editor, reporter, janitor, everything. The two reporters quickly become an investigative force.

Superman & Lois was given an early Season 2 renewal in March of this year, less than a month after its premiere. The Season 1 finale is set for Tuesday, August 17. Hasmik joins current series regulars Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent/Superman), Tulloch (Lois Lane), Jordan Elsass (Jonathan Kent), Alex Garfin (Jordan Kent), Erik Valdez (Kyle Cushing), Inde Navarrette (Sarah Cushing), Wole Parks (John Henry Irons), Rayner (Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho), Dylan Walsh (Sam Lane), and Emmanuelle Chriqui (Lana Lang-Cushing).

Superman & Lois has been on a brief hiatus and will return on Tuesday, July 13 with the episode "Through the Valley of Death." You can check out the synopsis for that episode below.

DAVID RAMSEY (“ARROW”) GUEST STARS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) can’t seem to agree on the best way to stop Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) encourages Jordan (Alex Garfin) to focus on strengthening his powers to help locate their dad. Lastly, an old friend is brought in to help with the search. Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Inde Navarette, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star. (#112). The episode was directed by Alexandra La Roche and written by Katie Aldrin & Michael Narducci.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.