Superman & Lois: "The Eradicator" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "The Eradicator", the upcoming fourteenth episode of Superman & Lois' first season. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, August 10th. As fans saw in the most recent episode of the series, Smallville is continuing to grapple with what it experienced with Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner), and with the truth in short supply, that struggle is even more acute. On top of that, the most recent episode also showed Tal-Rho escape the custody of the Department of Defense after having seemingly become the Eradicator, a development that creates a lot of new problems for Superman (Tyler Hoechlin).

The photos from the episode show elements of both of those things, the struggles Smallville is having as well as the threat that is faced with Tal-Rho on the loose. The episode will also deal with Jordan's (Alex Garfin) relationship with Sarah (Inde Navarette) which is beginning to concern Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch). You can check out the episode synopsis below and then read on for the photos.

THE HEART OF SMALLVILLE – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) is worried about Jordan (Alex Garfin) as he and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) continue to grow closer. Meanwhile, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) pays Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) a visit. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) has been spending more and more time with John Henry (Wole Parks). Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Adam Rayner also star. (#114). The episode was directed by Alexandra La Roche and written by Max Cunningham & Brent Fletcher.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "The Eradicator" debuts on August 10.