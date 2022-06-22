Superman & Lois Season 2 Finale Preview Released

There's just one episode remaining in Superman & Lois' second season and after this week's "Worlds War Bizarre", things are not looking good. The merge between the Inverse world and Earth is well underway and with Superman depowered, there doesn't appear to be much to stop Ally from successfully executing her plan. But with time running out, all hope may not be lost. The CW has released a preview for "Waiting for Superman", the Season 2 finale of Superman & Lois. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, June 28th.

This week's episode saw parts of Earth starting to flicker and change over to the Inverse world, including the Kent farmhouse, while Lana-Rho and Jon-El both actively tried to kill Superman on Ally Allston's orders. The episode also saw Jordan reveal his powers to Sarah and Lana tell the residents of Smallville the truth about what was happening. In the preview for the finale, it looks like the chaos of the merge is starting to cause real issues in Smallville, but General Lane says all hope is not yet lost — even though everyone is waiting for Superman to save the day. You can check out both the preview and the episode synopsis for yourself below.

"SEASON FINALE – Chrissy Beppo (Sofia Hasmik), with the authorization of the Department of Defense, has a message for the people of Smallville, not only is the merging of planets real, it is happening. Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, Taylor Buck and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing."

The idea of Superman & Lois' place in the multiverse has been debated about at length in recent months, especially as the series has remained narratively disconnected from the other projects within The CW's Arrowverse of shows, despite initially being interpreted as existing within the same universe. According to showrunner Todd Helbing, the narrative reason behind that will explained at the end of the season.

"All I'll say is I think everybody has this question why we don't bring up Supergirl or The Flash or any other heroes and aside from us not being able to do crossovers and wanting to put our own stamp on this property, I'll just say at the end of this season you guys will get the answer to the questions you have," Helbing said during an appearance at WonderCon earlier this year.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Waiting for Superman" will air on June 28th.