Michael B. Jordan’s Val Zod Superman Project for HBO Max Lands Writers

Michael B. Jordan is set to put his stamp on the DC Universe in some interesting ways, and it looks like one project just got its biggest update yet. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters are set to write Val Zod, an upcoming HBO Max series that will be produced for DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. Television by Jordan’s Outlier Society. Metayer and Peters most recently worked as writers on the upcoming film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and are best known for projects such as American Snow and The Nola.

Jordan is expected to executive produce the project alongside Elizabeth Raposo, with Outlier Society’s Stefano Agosto overseeing. It is unclear at this point if Jordan will star as the series’ titular character.

Created by Tom Taylor, Nicola Scott, and Robson Rocha, Val Zod first appeared in 2014’s Earth 2 #19. One of the last remaining survivors of his universe’s version of Krypton, Val Zod ultimately took on the mantle of Superman, and has been a fan favorite ever since.

Word of Jordan working on a Val Zod project first popped up earlier this summer, following the news that J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates would be teaming up on a film project centered around a black Superman.

“To be invited into the DC Extended Universe by Warner Bros., DC Films and Bad Robot is an honor,” Coates told Shadow & Act, who announced the project. “I look forward to meaningfully adding to the legacy of America’s most iconic mythic hero.”

Jordan — who has been a popular fancast for the role for years — was asked about joining the project in an interview with CinePop earlier this year.

“I don’t know what is really going on with [Black Superman] in particular,” Jordan said at the time. “But everybody’s want and desire to see black leads and heroic roles is really important. Representation is important… There’s so many opportunities with different IP, different properties, different characters that never got the light of day. And there are certain ones that should just be where they are. So let’s just see how things shake out.”

