Superman: Legacy Casts Another Character From the Donner Movies

Production on Superman: Legacy is about to get underway, kicking off a whole new era of DC movies led by James Gunn and Peter Safran. The live-action film has already been confirmed to feature a pretty surprising ensemble cast, encompassing both Superman supporting characters and deeper DC cuts. Gunn, who is directing and writing Superman: Legacy, recently took to social media to share a photo of the film's cast after their first official table read — and in the process, he seems to have revealed another character. Gunn's photo includes Outer Banks and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Terence Rosemore, with his caption mentioning "Otis" as one of the film's characters.

Otis first appeared in Richard Donner's 1978 Superman film, as a henchman who works directly with Lex Luthor on his evil schemes. The character of Otis was subsequently folded into the main DC canon, appearing in the Superman Returns prequel comic and events like Forever Evil. Various versions of Otis have appeared elsewhere in projects like Smallville, Young Justice, Supergirl, and Superman & Lois. Otis is the second Superman: Legacy character to have previously debuted in the first Superman movie, after Eve Teschmacher (Sara Sampaio).

Who Will Star in Superman: Legacy?

Superman: Legacy will also star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

"We've been having a lot of great conversations, David and I, with James Gunn, the director," Brosnahan revealed in a recent interview. "We've been talking a lot about where this project fits into the canon of the Supermans that we know. So hopefully, this'll be... we'll be putting our own stamp on things."

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

'It couldn't be more of an honor," production designer Beth Mickle explained in an interview last year. "I'm very happy. We're all very excited to be a part of the team. We're very lucky that he comes with a crystal clear vision of what he wants his movies to be. And that's not often the case. A lot of times you're really finding it, or a lot of times a production designer and the costume designer find it for the director. But he comes always with a brilliant first draft of the script, which is also very rare, and a really clear idea of how the movie's going to be shot, what he wants it to feel like," she continued. "He has strong references. He has fantastical musical references, and he's really articulate about it. He really lays out this wonderful roadmap for my team and me and the other creative departments to follow.

Superman: Legacy is scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.