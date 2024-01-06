Superman: Legacy: Phoebe Dynevor Opens Up About Lois Lane Casting

While James Gunn's Superman: Legacy ultimately found its Lois Lane in The Marvelous Ms. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, there was an impressive list of contenders for the iconic role and now one of those contenders — Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor — is speaking out about the "whirlwind" of the casting process. Speaking with Variety, Dynevor said that the process was "great" and that Lois Lane is exactly the kind of role she wants to play in her career.

"It was a whirlwind and then I realized that it was over, but it was great," Dynevor said. "[Lois Lane] saves Superman. She's the brains. She's actually the fearless one."

Dynevor was one of a handful of actors considered for Lois Lane, including Brosnahan who ultimately got the role and Emma Mackey. As for Clark Kent/Superman, that role went to David Corenswet, while actors including Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney were also considered. Hoult would go on to be cast as Lex Luthor in the film.

Who Stars In Superman: Legacy?

In addition to the aforementioned Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Hoult and Lex Luthor, Superman: Legacy is set to start Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Tesmacher, Maria Gabriela de Faria as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders/Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt/Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason/Metamorpho.

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Superman: Legacy is described as telling the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and a better tomorrow, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned. Superman: Legacy will be written and directed by James Gunn and will serve as the first film installment of his and Peter Safran's DC Universe reboot.

Will Dynevor Appear In Season 3 of Bridgerton?

While Bridgerton is expected to return for Season 3 later this year, the series will do so without Dynevor. Dynevor confirmed last year that she will not be appearing in the third season of the Netflix hit.

"Well, I did my two seasons," Dynevor previously told Variety. "I've done what I wanted to do with that character and she had a great arc. If they ask me back in the future, who knows?"

The third season of Bridgerton will see Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) finally ready to give up her longtime crush on Colin (Luke Newton). However, that doesn't mean she's done with love. Instead, Penelope has decided it's time to take a husband — and preferably one who will give her the freedom to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from the prying eyes of her mother and sisters. Lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

Superman: Legacy is set to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.