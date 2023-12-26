Bridgerton Season 3 New Look Released by Netflix

It's safe to say that Bridgerton is an international phenomenon, with the Netflix series adapting Julia Quinn's book series to great effect. The live-action series is headed into its third season, and a new look unveiled by the streaming service is showcasing what fans can expect. On Monday, Netflix celebrated Christmas Day by revealing four first-look photos of Bridgerton Season 3, which will center around the fan-favorite romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

This comes ahead of the premiere of the first four episodes of Bridgerton Season 3, which is scheduled for Thursday, May 16th.

Lady Whistledown is better than Santa. She has given us some scandalous looks at the upcoming season of Bridgerton. Premiering May 16. pic.twitter.com/eLHplYPOWf — Netflix (@netflix) December 25, 2023

What Is Bridgerton Season 3 About?

In Season 3 of Bridgerton, Penelope is finally ready to give up her longtime crush on Colin. However, that doesn't mean she's done with love. Instead, Penelope has decided it's time to take a husband — and preferably one who will give her the freedom to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from the prying eyes of her mother and sisters. Lacking in confidence, Penelope's attempts on the marriage mart fail spectacularly.

Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he's disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise, who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope's growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.

Will There Be a Bridgerton Season 4?

in 2021, long before the premiere of Bridgerton's second season, it was confirmed that Netflix has renewed the series for third and fourth seasons. It is unconfirmed at this point which of Quinn's books will serve as the source material for Bridgerton Season 4.

"Bridgerton swept us off our feet," Bela Bajaria, Netflix's VP, Global TV, said in a statement at the time. "The creative team, led by Shonda, knew the material and delivered a beautiful, emotional, romantic drama for our members. They have some exciting plans for the future, and we think audiences will continue to swoon for this show. We're planning to be in the Bridgerton business for a long time to come."

"From the first time I read Julia Quinn's delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience," creator Shonda Rhimes echoed. "But the evolution of this adaptation would not be a success without the many significant contributions of the entire Shondaland team. This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix. Betsy and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue bringing the world of Bridgerton to a worldwide audience."

As mentioned above, Season 3 Part 1 of Bridgerton will premiere exclusively on Netflix on Thursday, May 16, 2024. Season 3 Part 2 will arrive on Thursday, June 13, 2024.