Superman: Legacy: New Report Sheds Light on Superman and Lois Lane Screen Tests

There is definitely a lot of hype surrounding Superman: Legacy, the first film that will be a part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe. Legacy is set to star a new set of actors in some iconic DC roles, and even the prospect of the film's reported shortlist has gotten fans excited, with news that Nicholas Hoult, Tom Brittney, and David Corenswet are in contention for Clark Kent / Superman, while Rachel Brosnahan, Phoebe Dynevor, and Emma Mackey are in talks for Lois Lane. It had been reported earlier this month that the six actors would soon be screen testing for the role — and a new article from The Hollywood Reporter is diving into what that entailed.

According to their report, the first round of screen tests occurred on Saturday, June 17th, and coupled up the Superman and Lois options in "predetermined pairs," so they could film "several scenes" together. These pairings were Hoult and Brosnahan, Brittney and Dynevor, and Corenswet and Mackey, and the scenes in question involved Superman in his civilian identity as Daily Planet reporter Clark Kent. On the next day, Sunday, June 18th, a second series of screen tests were held, with Hoult, Brittney, and Corenswet in costume as Superman. Mackey reportedly portrayed Lois in all of these screen tests, but the report stresses that she might not be the frontrunner for the role. Gunn has reportedly already shown Warner Bros. Discovery executives cuts of the screen tests, and a casting decision could arrive as early as this week.

What Is Superman: Legacy About?

Per DC Studios, Superman: Legacy tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.

"Now that we've kind of done a lot of auditions, we're narrowing it down," Gunn explained in a recent appearance on Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum. "We're not done yet. By the way — there's a lot of stories out there about who we're auditioning and all these screen tests. I'm just saying it's not all true, that's for sure. There's things in there that are completely false, but I I can't go out there and say 'Oh this isn't true, and this isn't true' without going through everything. And by the way, it's not the audience's — at this point, I don't think it's the business of anyone who is screen testing for a role. That is a very private thing. Journalists have to do what they have to do. That's their job. They're trying to get hits. They find out some things from agencies, but here's the problem — is that they find out some things from agencies that might be true. They find out other things from agencies, which are agencies pushing their clients and trying to pump it up, like 'I think my client is testing!' There's a lot of nonsense that comes out of it, and that's difficult, because there's people out there that are supposedly testing that aren't, and that must be difficult for them as people. And there's other people that might be testing... and I think it's a private thing between me and them."

What do you think of the latest report surrounding Superman: Legacy? Who do you want to see cast as the film's version of Superman and Lois Lane? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Superman: Legacy is set to debut exclusively in theaters on July 11, 2025.