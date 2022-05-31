Superman & Lois: Emmanuelle Chriqui Teases What's Next for Lana and Clark

✖

At the end of the most recent episode of Superman & Lois, "Truth and Consequences", everything changed for The CW series when Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) revealed to Lana Cushing (Emmanuelle Chriqui) his real identity as her lifelong friend Clark Kent. It's a major revelation that will certainly have huge consequences going forward and according to Chriqui, it's a revelation that alters dynamics for everyone.

Speaking with TVLine, Chriqui said the revelation is "going to forever change the dynamic between everybody", but she also explained that, behind-the-scenes, filming the scene of the reveal was both unexpected and magical.

"When I read the script, I was like, 'No way. No. Way. Is this seriously happening right now?'" she said. "It was a magical moment to film, the way we did it at sunset in the middle of this long road. It felt like a special moment when we were filming it, and it seems like that translated and was a good payoff for the audience."

While the scene had a good payoff for the audience, in terms of the story for Superman & Lois, revealing Clark's identity is something that also had purpose. The situation with the Inverse World has only been escalating and we recently saw the arrival of that world's Lana-Rho — who unlike Lana Lang is very much a villainous figure. Chriqui explained that it was fun to play the opposite of her normal character in the series.

"It's so fun and different," Chriqui said. "Lana Lang is so the do-gooder and Lana-Rho is the complete opposite, so it'll be interesting to see where they take that. Adam Rayner and I were talking about how funny it is that Tal-Rho in the 'real world' has no idea that Lana is his wife in the Bizarro World."

After almost a month on hiatus, Superman & Lois returns on Tuesday with "Lies That Bind", picking up right where things left off in "Truth and Consequences". You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below.

"SUPERMAN & LOIS IS BACK WITH AN ORIGINAL EPISODE! — We pick up right where we left off with Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) levitating in front of Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui). Meanwhile, Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) question whether Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark are telling them the complete story. Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) tries her best to get Sarah (Inde Navarrette) to acknowledge Jordan. Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik, Taylor Buck, and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by David Mahmoudieh and written by Rina Mimoun."

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Lies that Bind" will air on May 31st.