Superman & Lois: "Lies That Bind" Synopsis Released

Earlier this month, Superman & Lois went on a brief hiatus and left fans on a major cliffhanger. In "Truth and Consequences", Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) finally came clean to Lana Cushing (Emmanuelle Chriqui) about his identity, revealing that he and her lifelong friend Clark Kent are one and the same. It was a necessary change in status quo given the Inverse World situation, but one that has major implications for Superman and everyone he cares about. Now, The CW is giving fans of the series an idea of what's next with the release of the official synopsis for "Lies that Bind", the twelfth episode of Superman & Lois' second season currently set to air on Tuesday, May 31st.

According to the synopsis, the next episode will pick up right where "Truth and Consequences" left off, but it won't just be Lana dealing with issues of secrets. It seems that Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark's own sons will have their own questions as to whether their parents are telling the whole truth as well. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

"SUPERMAN & LOIS IS BACK WITH AN ORIGINAL EPISODE! — We pick up right where we left off with Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) levitating in front of Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui). Meanwhile, Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) question whether Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark are telling them the complete story. Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) tries her best to get Sarah (Inde Navarrette) to acknowledge Jordan. Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik, Taylor Buck, and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by David Mahmoudieh and written by Rina Mimoun."

Clark coming clean to Lana is just part of a major journey for Lana in the second season of Superman & Lois. Earlier this year, Chriqui spoke about what her character was going through in the context of her marriage ending — something that happened earlier this season with the revelation that her husband had cheated on her — but as we get deeper into the season, things are still pretty complicated for Lana.

"There so much that goes on," Chriqui told PopCulture.com. "Now officially the Bizarro world has been introduced and it just gets crazy in the best way. In the best way. Half the time I'm calling Todd [Helbing], the creator, I'm like, 'Wait, what? Really?' Lana's journey this season is particularly heartfelt and it's really deep and she goes on one hell of a journey. And that's all I can say without giving it away. But just a lot, the next two episodes you'll understand. You'll be like, 'Oh, that's what she was talking about.'"

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Lies that Bind" will air on May 31st.