Superman & Lois: Here's What You Missed in "Haywire"

The episode opens with Morgan Edge joining Kyle and the mayor at a SMallville High football game. Edge is staring creepily at Lana, then invites the Cushings to join hiim for dinner. In the stands, Lois and Chrissy are watching the game and talking about the Edge issue when Sam Lane shows up. On the field, the coach passes up Jonathan for Jordan in a key play, which pays off for the team when the Crows get an interception and run it back for a touchdown. Everyone, Clark included, are impressed with Jordan, but Jonathan seems vaguely upset, and in the stands, Sam asks Lois if there's something she wants to tell him. Back at home after the game, she and Sam have an argument about the possibility of a kid with powers in the football team.

He tells them that with Superman in Metropolis less, the city has become a target, and the government is getting suspicious and frustrated. When Clark refuses to help with a prisoner transfer instead of spending time with the kids, Sam decides to stay the weekend in town. In a diner in town, a couple of football players almost get in a fight, which Jonathan has to break up.

At dinner, Edge is talking with Lana about her work, and pitches her on doing other work with him -- something that Kyle is excited about but Lana is suspicious of.

At the Smallville Gazette, Lois and Chrissy are prepping a story on Edge, but one of his representatives show up to notify her that she would be in breach of her Daily Planet contract if it happened. She's frustrated, and Chrissy is too scared to move forward.

Back at his house, the football player whose arm was broken during Jordan's heat vision outburst starts to vibrate and can't figure out what's happening to him.

Back at he Kent farmhouse, Clark is practicing football with the boys, and Jonathan expresses his frustration with Jordan being the star of the football team. Lois asks Clark to go be her advocate at the town hall.

At the town hall, setting up for the event, Kyle and Lana have a fight when Lana points out that Edge was being a jerk to her and Kyle continues to side with him.

At the Shuster Mine, Edge and Lois have a confrontation, in which she threatens to countersue him and open up his records if he tries to sue her.

In the locker room, the coach dresses down the team for poor plays, and singles out the guy with the broken arm. When that kid stalks off, Jonathan follows him, concerned.

At the farm, General Lane asks for a status on Killgrave. We cut to where he's being transported, and he spits out what looks like gum but is actually plastic explosive onto the door of the armored car.

In the bathroom of the locker room, the kid with the broken arm is sitting in the toilet stall vibrating, when his cast vibrates off him and explodes. Jonathan calls Clark into the bathroom at the same time Sam tries to send him to Metropolis to get Killgrave. In the locker room, the kid runs off, while in Metropolis, Superman catches up with Killgrave's tracker -- but some people who helped him escape have attached it to a drone that flew it across the city and away. Clark catches it, and it plays a message: "See you soon, Big Blue." Flying around Metropolis, he has no luck finding Killgrave.

At the farm, Sam excuses himself, but stops to tell the boys that he thinks they're distracting Clark too much, and that it might cost people lives. At the town hall meeting, Kyle is advocating for Edge, asking people to vote to give Edge control of the mine. With Clark distracted by the Killgrave situation, he can't show up to help Lois, so Edge wins an uncontested vote (save for Chrissy). Lana asks Lois if she wants to go out and get drinks that night, without husbands or kids, and Lois says yes.

That night, Clark tries to apologize for not showing up, but Lois tells him that she doesn't have time for it, that she feels like she's a low priority for him, and that Lana's there to go out to drinks.

That night at a party, Sarah brings the boys, and Jonathan sees Tag, who seems fine, which surprises him. Jordan and Sarah get separated by friends who want to have them to themselves.

At the DoD, Superman shows up and is berated by General Lane. At the bar, Lana and Lois commiserate over their relationship challenges, although Lana tells Lois that she made Clark a better and more confident person.

At the party, Sarah tells Jordan that she feels bad for Jon, saying that popular kids don't know how to handle being outsiders. Jordan says he likes Smallville, and likes the team, becuase he feels like he's good at something. She asks if Jordan wants to go see Jon, but he says to give him five minutes. Elsewhere, Tag opens a drawer and accidentally cuts himself with a knife he finds in it. He starts to vibrate uncontrollably and acidentally breaks a table he rests his hand on. When another player comes to start a fight over it, Tag runs out, followed by Jon, who wants to keep an eye on him.

Finally, the DoD finds Killgrave, and Superman goes to get him, but it turns out he's been drawn into a trap, and Killgrave knocks him down with a powerful sonic weapon. Killgrave tells Superman that he heard that SUperman hadn't been in Metropolis as much, and so he started making this plan, knowing that the authorities would move powerful and dangerous crimnals out of the city. He continues to blast him.

Back at the party, Tag is having a vibration-seizure, and Jordan feels like he must have done something with his heat vision blast to cause it. He thinks he can help Tag, but when he tries to sit with him and calm him down, Jordan gets blown back and injured. When Jonathan sets off Superman's signal device, Superman gets it together to knock down Killgrave and melt the sonic device. He flies to Smallville and flies Tag high above the clouds to calm him down, where Tag passes out.

Back at the farm, Sam tells Jonathan and Jordan that they have sent Tag to a school for metahumans. When Clark asks why they took so long to call him when they needed help, they look at Sam. During an argument with Clark, Lois breaks in to tell him off, telling him that he was never a particularly good father.

Back at the Cushing house, Lana is getting especially affectionate with Kyle after a night of Lois telling her how good their relationship seems. At the Kent farm that night, Jordan lures Lois out to the barn, where Clark has set up a restaurant for them to make up some of the missed date nights. After he tells her how important she is to him, and that she's always a priority, he gets a call from Sam, who asks him very nicely to help with a situation in Malawi, and Lois tells him to go, becuase she'll be waiting when he comes back.

At the DoD, Lane calls to set up a protocol to defend the world against a potential rogue Superman.

Deep in the Siegel mines, Edge and Leslie punch a hole in a wall, where they find a cache of what he calls "X-Kryptonite," something he says can "resurrect an army" for him.