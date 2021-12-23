Superman & Lois Season 2 Poster Released

This year, The CW’s DC universe of television shows got a significant new addition, with the launch of Superman & Lois. The live-action series has brought a new take on the premiere couple of the DC universe, and after it was renewed for a second season earlier this year, there’s been a lot of curiosity about where the story goes next. To get fans excited for what’s in store for Season 2, The CW has released a new poster for the series, which you can check out below.

Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons, Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I always say that it’s not the role that I ever envisioned myself playing, but I think that’s maybe why I’m able to play it the way that I have been,” Hoechlin said in an interview with Men’s Health earlier this year. “It’s been a lot of fun, and thankfully, it’s worked. I grew up with the idea of playing Batman, and I think if I was playing Batman, I’d be very aware that I was playing Batman. So it almost helps in the sense that, for whatever reason, this wasn’t in the forefront of my mind, and it’s made it easier to take on the role.”

“For me, I appreciate and am excited about the challenge of it,” Hoechlin said. “This isn’t a movie; it’s not like a few months of prep, a few months of shooting, and you’re done. We’ve been shooting for 10 months and next year will be at least seven and it’s going to be a yearly thing. So I really looked forward to the challenge of not getting to that place but maintaining it for hopefully a long time.”

Season 2 is expected to have an interesting status quo for the characters, particularly after the arrival of Natalie (Tayler Buck), the daughter of Lois and John Henry from another universe.

“Now, we’re going to dive into what it means for him as a parent – the things you would do for your kids, even if it means putting yourself in harm’s way,” showrunner Todd Helbing previously said of John Henry’s arc in Season 2.

Superman & Lois is set to return with new episodes on January 11, 2022.