Superman & Lois Season 2 Reveals First Trailer

Superman & Lois returns for its second season in just over a month and now The CW has released a first trailer for the upcoming sophomore outing of the Arrowverse season and, from the looks of things, despite saving the world from his evil half-brother Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner) last season, Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) will have a much bigger challenge to face this time around: serious family issues.

In the brief trailer we see Clark and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) at odds, so much so that at one point, Lois even pointedly says things haven’t been okay for months. Clark has questions about the cause of the issues — even wondering if the arrival of Natalie (Tayler Buck), the alternate universe daughter of Lois and John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) is part of the problem. There are even troubles with the Kent boys, who seem to be pushing their own boundaries as their parents struggle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, there are larger issues to worry about as well. Superman’s new Department of Defense handler, Lt. Mitch Anderson (Ian Bohen) doesn’t seem to understand that Superman doesn’t just belong to the United States but to the world and, more than that, Superman’s powers appear to be glitching. We also get a few glimpses of what’s going on for other characters as well, including John Henry, and the major changes everyone will experience in the new season.

“Now, we’re going to dive into what it means for him as a parent – the things you would do for your kids, even if it means putting yourself in harm’s way,” showrunner Todd Helbing previously said of John Henry’s arc in Season 2.

In addition to this new trailer, we recently got a look at the new Superman suit for Season 2. Amy Jo Johnson, who is directing episode six of the upcoming season shared a behind the scenes photo that featured the suit, now sporting more comics-accurate boots.

Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons, Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing. The series was renewed for a second season on March 2, 2021. Season 2 of The CW series is expected to debut on January 11, 2022.