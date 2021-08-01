Superman & Lois Star Tyler Hoechlin Wants to Be Superman for a Long Time

✖

Superman & Lois is nearing the end of its first season, but series star Tyler Hoechlin hopes to be playing the Man of Steel for a long time to come. In an interview with Men's Health about how he prepares and trains for his role as the iconic DC Comics character, Hoechlin explained that he never really saw himself as Superman, but also spoke about how he worked hard to get into shape for the role and that he wants to continue for a long time.

"I always say that it's not the role that I ever envisioned myself playing, but I think that's maybe why I'm able to play it the way that I have been," Hoechlin said. "It's been a lot of fun, and thankfully, it's worked. I grew up with the idea of playing Batman, and I think if I was playing Batman, I'd be very aware that I was playing Batman. So it almost helps in the sense that, for whatever reason, this wasn't in the forefront of my mind, and it's made it easier to take on the role."

He then went on to talk about the physical aspect of playing Superman and how he's looking forward to maintaining that important aspect of the character for a long time.

"For me, I appreciate and am excited about the challenge of it," Hoechlin said. "This isn't a movie; it's not like a few months of prep, a few months of shooting, and you're done. We've been shooting for 10 months and next year will be at least seven and it's going to be a yearly thing. So I really looked forward to the challenge of not getting to that place but maintaining it for hopefully a long time."

Hoechlin will at least be playing Superman for another season on The CW. Superman & Lois has already been renewed for a second season, which will make its debut midseason in 2022. The current season still has two episodes left to air with "The Eradicator" airing on Tuesday, August 10, and the Season 1 finale, "Last Sons of Krypton" airing on Tuesday, August 17.

What do you think about Hoechlin's hopes for Superman? Let us know in the comments!