Superman & Lois Showrunner Reveals What Smallville Cameo He'd Like to See on The CW Series

While Superman & Lois may be The CW's current series centered around the iconic DC Comics character, it's certainly not the first. Just eleven years ago the fan favorite Smallville ended its ten-season run (starting first on The WB which then became The CW). In the years since, various actors from Smallville have appeared in The CW's Arrowverse and both Tom Welling and Erica Durance reprised their roles as Clark Kent and Lois Lane for a moment in the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover. And as it turns out, showrunner Todd Helbing is open to Smallville actors making an appearance on Superman & Lois as well.

Speaking with Looper (via ScreenRant), Helbing said Welling and Durance would be welcome on the show, but also revealed that he'd love to see Michael Rosenbaum come play a villain as well.

"I had left The Flash during that part of Crisis. I was not fortunate enough to meet anybody," Helbing said. "I love what they did with Tom Welling and Erica, that they were married, and that farm is so iconic. I would love to see either of those two on our show. I'm not sure how we would fit them in yet, but that would be a lot of fun."

He added, "You know what, that's a good point [that Michael Rosenbaum should play a villain on the show.] He is fantastic. He was such an awesome Lex."

The idea of Rosenbaum playing a villain — including Lex Luthor — in the current slate of DC shows on The CW is something that fans have talked about for years, though within the Arrowverse the role of Lex Luthor has been played by Jon Cryer on Supergirl. However, the season 2 finale of Superman & Lois established that the series doesn't exactly take place within the same world as the rest of the Arrowverse, something that could potentially open the door for a different Lex Luthor, should the opportunity arise.

As for Welling and Rosenbaum, the actors are launching a Smallville rewatch podcast, Talk Ville. Talk Ville premieres July 13th from Cumulus Media, with new episodes debuting each subsequent Wednesday, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Podcasts, and other platforms. "With this weekly dose of nostalgia, you will get an inside look at what it was like to film each episode and hear fun facts that only those on set could tell you!" the description for Talk Ville reads. "Tag along with Michael and Tom to revisit the iconic series that changed the way you look at one of America's favorite superheroes!"

Would you like to see Smallville actors appear on Superman & Lois? Let us know in the comments!