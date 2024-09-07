Superman & Lois Showrunners Teases Surprising Comics Character in Final Season

Superman & Lois, The CW's last DC-inspired series, will kick off its fourth and final season in October, but from the sound of things the Arrowverse adjacent series still has a few big surprises in store for fans — including a significant character from the comics. According to TVLine, the series will see a comics character appear before the end of the season, though co-showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher didn't reveal exactly who that is.

"There is a pretty significant character from the comics that we were actually surprised that we were able to use — and it's pretty soon in the season," they said. "You hear the name drop, then start hearing that name drop more, and then you see that person eventually."

While the comments are pretty vague, we already know that the final season of Superman & Lois is going to have numerous cameos as well as a surprise character played by The Flash alum Tom Cavanagh. Could the mysterious significant comics character be Cavanagh's character? Anything is possible, but what we know for sure is that whoever Cavanagh is playing, according to Helbing it's as though the character was created for him.

"There's a lot of cameos, more than any other season I would say, this year. But that came out because it's a character in the comics and I mean it's like somebody met Tom Cavanagh, went back in time, created this character and then was like, 'hey, you guys should cast this guy.' You know, like that. It was the easiest casting of all time."

What Do We Know About Season 4 of Superman & Lois?

The final season of Superman & Lois is scheduled to debut with a two-episode premiere on Monday, October 7th at 8 p.m. ET. The series will then follow with new episodes on Monday nights at the same time going forward. The series has already teased that the final season will see the death of Superman — or at least people will believe him to be dead, as a teaser for the season previously featured Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) telling an unseen person that the Man of Steel is dead and asking, "can we please just enjoy the moment." The season will contain 10 episodes and, according to The CW's president of entertainment Brad Schwartz, those 10 episodes are 'Emmy-worthy."

"I have watched nine of the 10 episodes and [they are] f-king awesome," Schwartz said. "It is weekly event television. Greg Berlanti and the producers have constructed 10 bangers. They really go for it. I've cried twice watching [the first nine episodes], and I haven't even gotten to the finale yet. It's Emmy-worthy. And, by the way, you can watch this final season without having watched the previous [seasons] and still be emotionally invested in what is happening. It's a wonderful, 10-episode, contained arc."

Superman & Lois returns October 7th on The CW.