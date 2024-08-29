Superman & Lois Final Season Will Air on New Night

The final season of Superman & Lois is coming to television just a little earlier than expected — and on a new night as well. According to TVLine, the Season 4 premiere of Superman & Lois is now set to premiere on Monday, October 7th at 8 p.m. ET with a two-episode debut. The series will then follow with new episodes on Monday nights at the same time going forward. Superman & Lois will be followed on Monday nights by an eight-part docuseries, The Wranglers, beginning on October 14th at 9 p.m. ET. Superman & Lois

Superman & Lois getting a new premiere date and night on The CW’s fall schedule comes after the network pulled The Librarians: The Next Chapter from its schedule earlier this month. That series, a spinoff of the TNT series The Librarians, was scheduled to debut following Superman & Lois on Thursday, October 24th before it was removed from the network’s schedule entirely. The series has since been picked up by TNT. No release date for The Librarians: The Next Chapter has been set as of yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for what will air on The CW on Thursday nights this fall now, the network is shifting its focus to its game night programming, with both Scrabble and Trivial Pursuit now set to premiere on Thursday, October 3rd and air on Thursday nights going forward.

What Can Fans Expect in the Final Season of Superman & Lois?

The CW’s programming schedule isn’t the only thing that has seen some changes ahead of the fall television season. Superman & Lois will look a little bit different when it arrives for its fourth and final season in October as well. Following the Season 3 finale several casting changes were announced, leaving Tyler Hoechlin (Clark Kent/Superman), Elizabeth Tulloch (Lois Lane), Alex Garfin (Jordan Kent), Michael Bishop (Jonathan Kent), and Michael Cudlitz (Lex Luthor) as the remaining series regulars — Dylan Walsh (Sam Lane), Emmanuelle Chiriqui (Lana Lang), Erik Valdez (Kyle Cushing), Inde Navarette (Sarah Cushing), Wole Parks (John Henry Irons), Tayler Buck (Natalie Irons), and Sofia Hasmik (Chrissy Beppo) were all moved to recurring roles. The series has also added Douglas Smith as Jimmy Olsen with the series spending at least some time in Metropolis in the final season. The Flash’s Tom Cavanagh will also appear in the final season in a mystery role. The final season of Superman & Lois will also have just 10 episodes.

“I have watched nine of the 10 episodes and [they are] f–king awesome,” The CW’s President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz revealed in a previous interview. “It is weekly event television. Greg Berlanti and the producers have constructed 10 bangers. They really go for it. I’ve cried twice watching [the first nine episodes], and I haven’t even gotten to the finale yet. It’s Emmy-worthy. And, by the way, you can watch this final season without having watched the previous [seasons] and still be emotionally invested in what is happening. It’s a wonderful, 10-episode, contained arc.”

Superman & Lois Season 4 will premiere on Monday, October 7th at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.