SDCC 2024: Superman & Lois Showrunners Tease Tom Cavanagh’s Mystery Final Season Role

This fall The CW’s hit series Superman & Lois, the last remaining DC series on the platform, will have its final curtain call. After initial hope that it may continue past Season 4 because it’s a project fans really love, it was instead cancelled. It will also not air its usual full season with more episodes but a shortened one that will see the final ride of Clark and Lois tied up in just 10. There isn’t a ton of information about the upcoming season as of now but from the brief teases series stars Elizabeth Tulloch and Tyler Hoechlin gave alongside Brent Fletcher and Todd Helbing, it appears like it’ll be a really emotional ride.

One thing that has been confirmed is the inclusion of The Flash‘s Tom Kavanaugh in a mystery role. Originally reports stated he would just be around for the series finale but the cast and crew confirmed to ComicBook that isn’t the case at all. However, Tulloch explains there is a “different surprise guest cameo” in the season finale.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tom Kavanaugh’s Role in Superman & Lois Season 4

The Superman & Lois crew flew into Hall H of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con to preview the new season and bid it a farewell with fans who have come to love them over the years. “Well, it’s first, it’s not the season finale,” Helbing clarified. “There’s a lot of cameos, more than any other season I would say, this year. But that came out because it’s a character in the comics and I mean it’s like somebody met Tom Kavanaugh, went back in time, created this character and then was like, ‘hey, you guys should cast this guy.’ You know, like that. It was the easiest casting of all time.”

The material that has been released so far has teased Superman’s torn cape that is eerily similar to The Death of Superman comic. Doomsday has made a return after the unforgettable nail-biting battle with Supes last season which coincides with the story from the comics. In the first trailer which was released this week it shows the Kents grappling with the loss of Clark and Jordan feeling that it’s finally time for him to take on the mantle of his father. The rest of the family doesn’t believe that to be true just yet, however.

Season 4 of Superman & Lois premieres Thursday, October 17th on The CW with a two-hour premiere episode.