Superman & Lois Showrunners Wanted Series to Last a Lot Longer Than Four Seasons

Superman & Lois returns for its fourth season next month on The CW, but while Season 4 of the Arrowverse adjacent series will be its last, it isn't what series showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher had envisioned for it. According to EW, Superman & Lois' producers had planned for the series to have at least seven seasons in its run, plans that were derailed when Nexstar acquired The CW and changed the network's programming — including ending most of its original series. However, even with the fourth season being the series' last, they are confident with how things end up.

"[We] were able to end it exactly how we wanted to end it," Fletcher said. "And that means a lot for us."

While it was announced in June 2023 that Superman & Lois had been renewed for a shortened Season 4, it was then reported in November of that same year that Season 4 would also be the series' last — meaning that when Superman & Lois ends, it will be the final DC TV show to air on The CW for the foreseeable future, ending a string of shows that began with Smallville in 2001. However, even the show is ending before the producers would have hoped, they are promising a surprising conclusion.

"I don't think people are going to think we're ending the show the way that we are," Fletcher said. "When it ends and the credits come up, they're going to be surprised."

"I think they've done a beautiful job of saying something poignant," series star Tyler Hoechlin added.

The final season will also feature flashbacks, something that Hoechlin teased.

"There are flashbacks, there are also other elements," Hoechlin said. "So, I feel like people can read between the lines there and put it together … There's one flashback in particular with Dylan Walsh that I had an unbelievable time with, it was so much fun."

Superman & Lois Season 4 stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Alex Garfin as Jordan Kent, Michael Bishop as Jonathan Kent, and Michael Cudlitz as Lex Luthor. Emanuelle Chriqui, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik, Eric Valdez, Inde Navarette, Tayler Buck, and Dylan Walsh guest star.

The fourth and final season of Superman & Lois will debut with a two-episode premiere on Monday, October 7th at 8 p.m. ET on The CW with new episodes following on Monday nights at the same time going forward after that.