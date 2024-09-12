Superman & Lois Cast, Showrunners Tease Flashbacks and Surprising End to CW Series

In just under a month, the last of The CW's DC series, Superman & Lois, will return for its fourth and final season, but while the upcoming season is the end for the Arrowverse adjacent series, it's already shaping up to be a heavy hitter. Season 3 left fans with a major cliffhanger as Superman and Doomsday faced off with one another and teasers for Season 4 have already revealed a world without Superman is coming as the show takes on its own version of the Death of Superman arc from comics. Now, ahead of the series' return in October, the show's cast and showrunners are revealing just a little bit more about what to expect for Superman & Lois' final outing and not only are they promising an emotional final season, but there will also be flashbacks and a surprising ending as well.

Speaking with EW, star Tyler Hoechlin revealed that he "may have snoozed through a rehearsal or blocking at one point" but also confirmed he's definitely part of the season and filmed for months before explaining that the season will feature flashbacks — including a particularly interesting one with Dylan Walsh's General Sam Lane.

"There are flashbacks, there are also other elements," Hoechlin said. "So, I feel like people can read between the lines there and put it together … There's one flashback in particular with Dylan Walsh that I had an unbelievable time with, it was so much fun."

Hoechlin also revealed that how Superman & Lois ultimately ends was something that was kept as a surprise even to him until he absolutely had to know about it.

"I still didn't know the actual ending until we got pretty close to it," Hoechlin said. "We had discussed potential endings throughout the various seasons, what we thought would be kind of cool, and even up until about halfway through the season, I was still wondering which direction they were going to go."

Showrunner Brent Fletcher teased that said finale will end up being a surprise for fans and that they won't expect where the journey ultimately takes Superman & Lois.

"I don't think people are going to think we're ending the show the way that we are," Fletcher said. "When it ends and the credits come up, they're going to be surprised."

"I think they've done a beautiful job of saying something poignant," Hoechlin added.

In addition to a surprising ending and flashbacks, the final season will also see various cameo appearances as well as a surprise character played by The Flash alum Tom Cavanagh. Helbing and Fletcher recently teased that Cavanagh will be playing a "significant" character from comics — and it isn't someone fans have seen the actor portray before.

"There is a pretty significant character from the comics that we were actually surprised that we were able to use — and it's pretty soon in the season," the showrunners said. "You hear the name drop, then start hearing that name drop more, and then you see that person eventually."

Helbing also previously told ComicBook that the mystery character is one that Cavanagh is so perfectly suited to it is almost as though the character was created for him.

"There's a lot of cameos, more than any other season I would say, this year. But that came out because it's a character in the comics and I mean it's like somebody met Tom Cavanagh, went back in time, created this character and then was like, 'hey, you guys should cast this guy.' You know, like that. It was the easiest casting of all time."

The fourth and final season of Superman & Lois will debut with a two-episode premiere on Monday, October 7th at 8 p.m. ET on The CW with new episodes following on Monday nights at the same time going forward after that.