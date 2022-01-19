Superman & Lois: “The Thing in the Mines” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “The Thing in the Mines”, the third episode of Superman & Lois‘ second season. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, January 25th. In Tuesday night’s episode, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) was able to speak with his mother Lara Lor-Van (Mariana Klaveno) or rather her consciousness thanks to Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner) who was able to explain where Clark’s visions are coming from—and soon enough, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and John Henry (Wole Parks) connect it to what’s going on in the mines. From the looks of things in the preview, those visions are only getting worse and now Ret. General Lane (Dylan Walsh) is getting involved. You can check it out for yourself below.

Fans of the show already know what’s in the mines and thus, what’s triggering Clark’s visions. Showrunner Todd Helbing has previously confirmed that Doomsday is in fact the “thing” in the mines and that in this episode, we’ll get the full reveal.

“That is our homage to a classic Doomsday cover,” Helbing said of the tease in the season premiere last week. “Then in episode 2, you’re going to see him a little bit more. In episode 3, you’ll get the full reveal.”

In addition to issues with Clark and his visions, the episode will see Natalie (Tayler Buck) have some challenges with her father when he doesn’t follow through on a promise and Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) will share some frustrations with Kyle (Erik Valdez). You can check out the official episode synopsis below.

GREGORY SMITH (“EVERWOOD”) DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) reaches out to Ret. General Lane (Dylan Walsh) as Clark’s (Tyler Hoechlin) visions become worse during heated arguments with both Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin). Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) shares her frustrations with Kyle (Erik Valdez). Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) learns that her father (Wole Parks) didn’t follow through on a promise he made to her. Inde Navarrette and Sofia Hasmik also star. The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Katie Aldrin & Juliana James.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “The Thing in the Mines” will premiere on January 25, before a new episode of Naomi.