Superman & Lois: The Thing in the Mines Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “The Thing in the Mines,” the January 25 episode of Superman & Lois, which is set to be directed by Everwood‘s Gregory Smith. In the episode, it seems there’s a little generational divide, as Natalie discovers that her father has fallen short of expectations, while Clark finds himself in heated arguments with both of the Kent boys. Meanwhile, Lois Lane reaches out to her father who, in spite of no longer being part of the military’s presence in Smallville, is apparently someone she thinks can help with that issues facing Smallville and the Kent family as the season kicks off.

And what’s “the thing in the mines?” With the premiere episode called “What Lies Beneath,” it seems there’s something still out there causing trouble in the Shuster Mines, likely tied to all the X-Kryptonite that was excavated from there last season. Who or what that is, is anybody’s guess, but the Eradicator is an AI, and it’s entirely plausible that its “death” at the end of last season isn’t something that can stick.

It’s hard to know the context for these synopses when we’re still not quite to the season premiere yet. Maybe next Tuesday, fans will see some things that will start to shed light on the mysteries teased in the upcoming episode synopses.

Between David Ramsey on Superman & Lois last week, Gregory Smith this week, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow having a January 26 episode that’s directed by former series regular Maisie Richardson-Sellers, it seems as though The CW is digging into its network history to find some directors who can make things happen in spite of Covid protocols slowing things down.

GREGORY SMITH (“EVERWOOD”) DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) reaches out to Ret. General Lane (Dylan Walsh) as Clark’s (Tyler Hoechlin) visions become worse during heated arguments with both Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin).Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) shares her frustrations with Kyle (Erik Valdez). Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) learns that her father (Wole Parks) didn’t follow through on a promise he made to her.

Inde Navarrette and Sofia Hasmik also star. The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Katie Aldrin & Juliana James.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “The Thing in the Mines” will premiere on January 25, before a new episode of Naomi.