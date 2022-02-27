Superman & Lois: “Tried and True” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Tried and True”, the upcoming sixth episode of Superman & Lois‘ second season. The episode is set to air on March 1st. This week’s episode saw Kyle Cushing’s infidelity come to light at Sarah’s quinceañera and from the looks of the photos, the episode will deal with the fallout of that situation. The photos also show the return of Lucy Lane (Jenna Dewan), seen sitting with her sister, Lois, and father in the stands at a Smallville football game. Considering her most recent interaction with Lois, it’s interesting to see her at the sporting event with family.

The episode will also see Lois do some deeper digging into the Inverse Society, the cult that Lucy is involved with. This week’s episode saw Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) make a first-hand discovery about Ally Allston and her “inverse” teachings, hinting that this cult and its leader could be a much larger threat than anyone realized. You can check out the official episode synopsis below and then read on for the photos.

“AMY JO JOHNSON (“FELICITY”) DIRECTS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) tells Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) that she and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) plan to do a deeper dive into the Inverse Society and Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) try to comfort each other after the fallout at Sarah’s quinceañera. Meanwhile, Jordan (Alex Garfin) notices something suspicious in Jonathan’s (Jordan Elsass) book bag. Lastly, Lt. Mitch Anderson (guest star Ian Bohen “Teen Wolf”) finds himself under fire for the deterioration of the department of defense’s relationship with Superman. Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Tayler Buck also star. The episode was directed by Amy Jo Johnson and written by Max Kronick and Patrick Barton Leahy.”

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, followed by episodes of Naomi. “Tried “and True will debut on March 1st.

