Superman & Lois: "Truth and Consequences" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Truth and Consequences", the eleventh episode of Superman & Lois's second season. The episode is scheduled to air on May 3rd. According to the episode's description, "Truth and Consequences" will pick up right where things left off in this week's "Bizarros in a Bizarro World", with Jon El (Jordan Elsass) standing outside at the Kent farm with plans to merge with Earth-Prime's Jonathan Kent on the orders of Ally Allston — meaning that Jonathan could be in real trouble. From the looks of things in the photos, it seems like Jonathan might not be the only one. The episode also reveals Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) in chains and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) in distress. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below and then read on for the photos.

"DAVID RAMSEY ("ARROW") DIRECTS THE EPISODE – We pick up right where we left off with Jon-El (Jordan Elsass) smirking at Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), who is still standing on the porch with Jordan (Alex Garfin). Jon-El, catches sight of his doppelganger Jonathan (Jordan Elsass), standing not too far away. He lunges at him, and Jordan tries to intervene but Jon-El appears to be stronger and faster than him. Tyler Hoechlin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik and Taylor Hack also star. The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by Andrew N. Wong."

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Truth and Consequences" will air on May 3rd.