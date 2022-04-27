Superman & Lois: "Truth and Consequences" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a preview for "Truth and Consequences", the eleventh episode of Superman & Lois' second season. The series returned this week after a several week break and caught viewers up to speed on everything they needed to know about the Inverse World, including Jon El (Jordan Elsass) who showed up at the end of "30 Days and 30 Nights". And what they needed to know was pretty grim: Ally Alston, having merged with herself, sent Jon to find and merge with Earth-Prime's Jonathan Kent and if Lois' scream in the preview — which you check out for yourself below — is any sign, Jonathan Kent may be in real trouble.

Jon El's plans definitely fit in what Jordan Kent actor Alex Garfin previously teased in terms of major problems that "Bizarro Jonathan" would cause in Smallville.

"Bizarro Jonathan really starts to screw things up," Garfin said. "Also, you have to remember that he's their son, but he's not really their son. It's a bit of that Natalie syndrome that we had, only this time he seems like he's a little evil. That's gonna be an interesting mix of emotions for everyone involved. Also, Jordan Elsass idolizes Heath Ledger's performance in The Dark Knight, so I was really happy to see that he gets to play a villain, because he's been wanting to do that since day one, so I'm glad they gave that to him."

The episode will see the return of Arrow star David Ramsey, though this time he'll be behind the camera directing. Ramsey previously directed Season 1's "Man of Steel" and Season 2's "The Ties That Bind" as well. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below.

"DAVID RAMSEY ("ARROW") DIRECTS THE EPISODE – We pick up right where we left off with Jon-El (Jordan Elsass) smirking at Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), who is still standing on the porch with Jordan (Alex Garfin). Jon-El, catches sight of his doppelganger Jonathan (Jordan Elsass), standing not too far away. He lunges at him, and Jordan tries to intervene but Jon-El appears to be stronger and faster than him. Tyler Hoechlin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik and Taylor Hack also star. The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by Andrew N. Wong."

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Truth and Consequences" will air on May 3rd.