Superman & Lois: David Ramsey Returns to Direct in “Truth and Consequences” Synopsis

The CW has released a synopsis for “Truth and Consequences”, the eleventh episode of Superman & Lois‘ second season. The synopsis teases a direct continuation to the cliffhanger from the most recent episode, “30 Days and 30 Nights”, which aired before the series went on a several-week break. That scene saw the arrival of Jon-El (Jordan Elsass), who is seemingly the Jonathan Kent from the Bizarro Earth. While the series’ return episode will be diving directly into the status quo of the Bizarro Earth, it looks like this subsequent episode will tackle the fallout of Jon-El arriving. You can check out the synopsis below.

“DAVID RAMSEY (“ARROW”) DIRECTS THE EPISODE – We pick up right where we left off with Jon-El (Jordan Elsass) smirking at Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), who is still standing on the porch with Jordan (Alex Garfin). Jon-El, catches sight of his doppelganger Jonathan (Jordan Elsass), standing not too far away. He lunges at him and Jordan tries to intervene but Jon-El appears to be stronger and faster than him. Tyler Hoechlin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik and Taylor Hack also star.The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by Andrew N. Wong.”

Additionally, the episode is noteworthy for being the latest Arrowverse installment directed by David Ramsey, who previously starred as John Diggle / Spartan on The CW’s Arrow. Ramsey previously directed Season 1’s “Man of Steel” and Season 2’s “The Ties That Bind”, as part of an overall deal with Berlanti Productions. Ramsey has also been portraying Diggle across several episodes of Superman & Lois, Batwoman, The Flash, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow since Arrow wrapped in 2020, and a report from earlier this year indicated that he could get a potential spinoff series in the form of Justice U. The project, which is in development at The CW, would see Diggle mentoring a group of five young metahumans as they live undercover at a prestigious university, all while potentially dealing with what may or may not be a Green Lantern ring.

“Obviously he has the deepest history with Flash because he knows all the characters on Flash. So, every time he appears on these shows, he fits within the storytelling of that specific episode,” Ramsey told ComicBook.com in 2021. “But he’s kind of hiding something in his back pocket. And we started telling that on Batwoman. They kind of have these headaches that he’s kind of there to see a doctor. Ultimately, what he saw in the box, he declined the invitation to. That decision has consequences. And we start telling ultimately, his cosmic destiny if you will, his kind of galactic destiny if you will. We begin to tell the consequences of denying that through this kind of crossover that we’re doing.”

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Truth and Consequences” will air on May 3rd.