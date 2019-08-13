Swamp Thing Star Thinks It’s Possible the Series Could Be Saved

Few things are as hot in the world of pop culture right now than comic books, with various adaptations of familiar characters landing in movie theaters and on TV screens. Unfortunately, not all adaptations find the same levels of success, with fans shocked to learn earlier this year that Swamp Thing on DC Universe wouldn’t be renewed for a second season. What made the news even more difficult to handle is this confirmation came after only the first episode debuted, preventing some viewers from ever investing in the program. While some fans have given up on the series, star Ian Ziering thinks the series could somehow be revived.

“I think it’s entirely possible,” Ziering shared with SYFY WIRE when discussing petitions that have popped up asking the series to be saved. He also noted that the cancellation was “the biggest disappointment of my professional career.”

He continued, “I was reliving my youth, and the fun of the 8-year-old inside of me getting to play the Blue Devil, working with Derek Mears and Crystal Reed, and all the people on that show. James Wan… it was such an unbelievable show. It’s very sad that that ended with 10 episodes, unfinished. I know they had plans for so many.”

Swamp Thing follows Abby Arcane as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical and terrifying secrets. When unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.

Mears, who played the monstrous DC Comics hero, also expressed his disappointment with the series’ cancellation.

“What made the show so special was, with the cast and crew, there was no hierarchy,” the actor expressed. “We were a team. We all genuinely like each other. It didn’t matter what you’d done or who you are, we all respected each other as artists and what we brought to the table.”

Various reports have emerged since the series’ cancellation about the reason for its conclusion, ranging from production budget issues to rumors that the show wouldn’t be a success, with Warner Bros. planning on scrapping the series before production on the first season had even been completed. Mears, however, is appreciative of what they accomplished, despite not getting the chance for a second season.

“I’m so happy that the fans and critics were really enjoying the show,” Mears pointed out. “It’s unfortunate that it’s not moving forward and we don’t know if it’s possible in the future, but on the bright side, the cup is half-full. We got to do a 10-hour Swamp Thing movie.”

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of Swamp Thing.

