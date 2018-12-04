‘Swamp Thing’ Set Photos Reveal First Look at New DC Universe Series

Swamp Thing has been in production for a few weeks now, so it was but a matter of time before photos of cast on set would begin surfacing online. Earlier today, Twitter user @Swamp_tv shared a few photos of actors Andy Bean and Crystal Reed in action on the set of the upcoming DC Universe show.

The pair of actors can be seen in a boat traveling across, believe it or not, swampy waters. Bean plays Swamp Thing’s alter ego Alec Holland while Reed will appear as Abby Arcane, the eventual wife of Holland in the DC Comics mythos.

Earlier this year, Warner Brothers announced they had picked up Swamp Thing in a script-to-series order, with 13 episodes anticipated to drop on the DC-exclusive streaming service DC Universe. Daredevil alum Mark Verheiden and Gary Dauberman (It) will showrun the project together while Aquaman director James Wan is set to executive produce alongside Atomic Monster’s Rob Hackett.

Underworld director Len Wiseman is currently directing the pilot.

Since Swamp Thing will be debuting on the DC Universe streaming platform, the crew didn’t have to worry about running content past censors. According to one producer, they’re making the show a “hard R.”

“This is one, when you talked earlier about the rating for The Nun, we always set out to make Swamp Thing as hard R as we could and go graphic with the violence, with the adult themes and make it as scary as possible,”Dauberman recently said. “Because we’re doing it through the DC streaming service, they really pushed us, although they didn’t have to push hard, for us to go as extreme as we could. We really took our inspiration from the Alan Moore run in Swamp Thing, this landmark I think run. Fans of that series will know it gets pretty weird and extreme and scary. We really wanted to live up to that standard that Moore set up back in the ’80s.”

Are you looking forward to Swamp Thing on DC Universe? How about the “hard R” rating Dauberman said the crew pushed for? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Swamp Thing is expected to debut on DC Universe in 2019.