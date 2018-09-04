‘Swamp Thing’ Officially Names Len Wiseman as Executive Producer and Pilot Episode Director

One detail of DC Universe‘s Swamp Thing has now been set in stone.

The Hollywood Reporter recently confirmed that Len Wiseman will direct the pilot episode of the upcoming live-action series, as well as serve as an executive producer. This comes after previous reporting from SplashReport suggested that Wiseman was being eyed for the directing job.



Wiseman is best known for directing the Underworld series of films, as well as Live Free of Die Hard and the Total Recall reboot. Swamp Thing will mark Wiseman’s latest turn in the comic book adaptation world, with him previously serving as an executive producer (and occasional director) on both Lucifer and The Gifted.

Wiseman directing the Swamp Thing pilot makes sense on several different levels, even with previous reports suggesting that fellow executive producer James Wan would be co-directing the installment. With Swamp Thing pilot rumored to film in the fall of this year, it makes sense that Wan would not be involved in such a capacity, as it would probably conflict with his current work on post-production for Aquaman.

Swamp Thing follows CDC researcher Abby Arcane as she returns to her childhood home of Houma, Louisiana, in order to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus. There, she develops a surprising bond with scientist Alec Holland — only to have him tragically taken from her. But as powerful forces descend on Houma, intent on exploiting the swamp’s mysterious properties for their own purposes, Abby will discover that the swamp holds mystical secrets, both horrifying and wondrous — and the potential love of her life may not be gone after all.

Based on previous details, it sounds like Swamp Thing will present things in a very comic-accurate manner, with the iconic issue “The Anatomy Lesson” factoring into the series in some way. Previous information has hinted at Anton Arcane and Matthew Cable possibly factoring into the series in some form or fashion.

Swamp Thing was first given a script-to-series order in May of this year, to the delight of DC Comics and horror fans alike. The project will be co-written by Mark Verheiden (Daredevil, Battlestar Galactica) and Gary Dauberman (It), who would serve as showrunners if the series gets picked up. Wan is set to executive produce, alongside Atomic Monster’s Michael Clear, with Atomic Monster’s Rob Hackett set to co-produce.

DC Universe will launch on Batman Day, September 15th. The service’s original programming will debut with the release of Titans, which will premiere on October 12th.