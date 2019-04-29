The Arrow Season 7 Finale is Called “You Have Saved This City” And That’s Basically All The Synopsis Tells You

The CW has released the official synopsis for “You Have Saved This City,” the twenty-second and final episode of Arrow‘s fifth season, which will air in three weeks. In the episode, Felicity Smoak will exit the series and Oliver’s family feud with Emiko will come to a head — but if you are hoping for anything more than that in the official synopsis, you are bound to be disappointed. In a move likely designed to shroud everything in as much mystery as they can, The CW have released a plot synopsis that is only about twenty-five words long. You can check it out below…

FAMILY TIES — The battle between Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Emiko (Sea Shimooka) comes to a boiling point which brings back some familiar faces and leaves others in dire jeopardy. James Bamford directed the episode written by Beth Schwartz & Rebecca Bellotto.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With Emily Bett Rickards’s early departure, fans are still scratching their heads over what Arrow‘s eighth and final season will look like with the female lead gone and a multiverse-threatening Crisis on the horizon.

“We’ve had the pleasure of working with Emily since season one and in those past seven years she has brought one of TV‘s most beloved characters to life,” wrote executive producers Greg Berlanti and Beth Schwartz in a statement. “And although we’re heartbroken to see both Emily and Felicity leave the show, we’re completely supportive of Emily and her future endeavors. She will always have a family at Arrow.”

The CW announced in March that Arrow will end with its eighth season, which leads into DC Television “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. Following the announcement, Rickards wrote in a statement, “I’ve been trying to find the worlds to simply say what the last seven years have meant to me, and I believe this photo sums it up! Without this show I would have not met the inspiring people pictured here nor those I have gotten to work with and get to work with every day. People who have become my family. I’m excited to see what is in store for the story we have been telling.”

Arrow airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. “You Have Saved This City” will debut on May 13.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!