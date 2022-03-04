The Batman 2 Title: DC Fans Are Debating What Sequel Should Be Called

Despite the grim outlook for many other things happening at Warner Bros. Discovery, the future of director Matt Reeves' The Batman universe seems to be the only bright spot. News came today that the filmmaker has signed a first look deal with the studio and is hard at work preparing the spinoff shows to this year's The Batman as well as writing the highly anticipated sequel. With a sliver of good news now lingering though, a debate has begun to break out about what this next movie will even be called. Some fans are pitching their ideas but most people seem to agree on one thing, The Batman 2 isn't a good one.

Precious little is actaully known about The Batman sequel, due in large part to the fact that the thing hasn't even been written yet. We do know that director Matt Reeves will return to helm the project and is currently co-writing it with screenwriter Mattson Tomlin (who wrote an early first draft for the film and also later a DC Comics title Batman: The Imposter). Robert Pattinson will almost certainly return as the caped crusader, but who else from the supporting cast will be back hasn't been confirmed. That said, the debate about the title persists. Should they just add numbers? Should they add subtitles? Should they add words before "The Batman" in the title? The debate is on. Sound off with your thoughts and see what people are saying below.