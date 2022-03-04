The Batman 2 Title: DC Fans Are Debating What Sequel Should Be Called
Despite the grim outlook for many other things happening at Warner Bros. Discovery, the future of director Matt Reeves' The Batman universe seems to be the only bright spot. News came today that the filmmaker has signed a first look deal with the studio and is hard at work preparing the spinoff shows to this year's The Batman as well as writing the highly anticipated sequel. With a sliver of good news now lingering though, a debate has begun to break out about what this next movie will even be called. Some fans are pitching their ideas but most people seem to agree on one thing, The Batman 2 isn't a good one.
Precious little is actaully known about The Batman sequel, due in large part to the fact that the thing hasn't even been written yet. We do know that director Matt Reeves will return to helm the project and is currently co-writing it with screenwriter Mattson Tomlin (who wrote an early first draft for the film and also later a DC Comics title Batman: The Imposter). Robert Pattinson will almost certainly return as the caped crusader, but who else from the supporting cast will be back hasn't been confirmed. That said, the debate about the title persists. Should they just add numbers? Should they add subtitles? Should they add words before "The Batman" in the title? The debate is on. Sound off with your thoughts and see what people are saying below.
Part II
I'd prefer the film be called The Batman Part II than the title be The Batman 2 honestly. If the title were to be long, I do like the idea of the title being "Something" the Batman however, like the titles of the Planet of the Apes Movies. https://t.co/KDnXajGJsd— Robert Aherne (@Bertie_Aherne) August 21, 2022
Batman: Arkham
A longer title. Hell, I think a longer and different title would be cool. Like, if The Batman 2 or 3 were just dubbed as “Arkham” or “Batman: Arkham” for example. That would be cool instead of just sticking with the numbers.— ⛓𝕬𝔍 🥀 (@GRIMMYRAX) August 22, 2022
Like eating toast with nothing on it
the batman 2 would be like eating toast with nothing on it needs a longer title https://t.co/IjCpMDcmSo— 🔣 ➐ (@quimnz) August 21, 2022
Two tickets please
The Batman 2 should be called 'More Batman'— lucas (lalo) (@MetaReflexive) August 23, 2022
Fear the Batman
My favourite fan made name I’ve heard is “Fear The Batman” sounds so cool.— Alex🦇 (@AlexBatEmoji) August 10, 2022
That makes one
I would prefer if it was just called The Batman 2 instead of having a long title like Fear the Batman or a secondary title like The Batman: Cold Nights. pic.twitter.com/4dTMmA9vY3— 'The Shogun' Simon Peane (@LethoPeane) August 22, 2022
The Madness of The Batman
The Madness of The Batman (Hugo Strange)— Thomas – Is Pro-Abortion #BLM (@TeznasGV) August 11, 2022
The Death of The Batman (Court of Owls and recruits Robin)
The Reign of The Batman (seemingly has everything under control, then Joker happens)
The Shadow of the Batman (Scarecrow and Clayface)
The Son of the Batman (Damian) https://t.co/YzmzhOaPRb
Our Official Predictions:
- Shadow of The Batman
- Beware The Batman
- The Batman Strikes
- The Batman's Grave