The Batman 2 Confirmed to Still Be Happening, Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson Returning

The Batman sequel is confirmed to still be in the works at Warner Bros., with director Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson both returning. The confirmation of The Batman 2 comes as part of a feature on Matt Reeves' new multi-year, first-look deal with Warner Bros. Discovery through his 6th & Idaho production company. The decision comes from new Warner Bros. Pictures Group co-chairs and CEOs, Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, who were brought in by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav to replace Toby Emmerich.

The situation with The Batman 2 has been something of a "will they, won't they," moment for the newly-formed Warner Bros. Discovery. Soon after The Batman's release, Emmerich took to a public stage at CinemaCon 2022 and announced the Batman 2 was happening:

"Matt [Reeves] took one of our most iconic and beloved superheroes and delivered a fresh vision that clearly resonated with audiences and with your incredible support, shattered box office records around the world, which is one of the reasons I'm excited to break the news that Matt, Rob Pattinson and the whole team will be taking audiences back to Gotham with The Batman 2," Emmerich stated.

However, when Warner Bors. merged with Discovery and Zaslav took over, Emmerich left Warner Bros. and Zaslav started making sweeping changes to the DC Films franchise. Projects in production or even completed were canceled (Batgirl, Wonder Twins), and franchise plans were said to be getting complete overhauls; it was also noted that under Zaslav, The Batman sequel was not yet an official greenlit project – now we have that confirmation.

"Making this legendary studio my home is a dream," said Reeves in a statement. "I am so excited to be working with Mike, Pam, and Channing and our teams to bring captivating stories I am truly passionate about to the big and small screen."

Reeves' new deal also confirms that we're still getting that Penguin TV series spinoff with Colin Farrell, as well as the Arkham Asylum series – both of which Reeves was creating:

"Pam and I gratefully inherited the relationship with Matt from The Batman, and through the beginning stages of planning The Penguin series for HBO Max," De Luca said. "We were excited to nail down his overall deal because it's a cornerstone of what we want to do with the filmmakers that are working at the studio... Keeping Matt and creating a home for him to do more projects in the Batman universe but also originals, was very important to us."

Source: Deadline