‘The Batman’: Here’s What’s Stopping Armie Hammer From Taking the Bruce Wayne Role

Armie Hammer was cast as Batman in George Miller’s Justice League Mortal, only for that film to fall apart before shooting began. In the years since that project was scrapped, fans have wondered what it would have been like to see the actor as the Caped Crusader. After months of rumors about his departure, Ben Affleck confirmed earlier this year that he was leaving the Batman role behind for the upcoming The Batman, igniting speculation about who could become the Dark Knight. Hammer himself recently confirmed that he’d gladly return to the role, though it would depend on whether or not he was offered the part in the first place.

“Yeah, that’s the problem: I’ve never been approached, but if I was, I would jump at the opportunity,” Hammer shared with USA Today when asked about the possibility of playing Batman. “You can only say ‘no’ or ‘yes’ to projects you’re offered.”

Little is known about the Batman project, though various reports have hinted that the story would focus on a younger Bruce Wayne than we’ve seen in previous movies. Were Hammer to ultimately take over the role, he admitted that there is no one definitive performer that might inspire his performance.

“They’re all such different animals, which is great. Michael Keaton was obviously my first Batman, but the Christian Bale version was also absolutely incredible,” Hammer revealed of his favorite Batman. “But no one will top the Batman nipples that George Clooney had.”

With Hammer having previously had to prepare to play Bruce Wayne, it’s possible that his history with the character could inspire his potential performance in The Batman. If that were the case, it would be unlike any other Batman we’ve seen in a film.

“It was pre-Christian Bale but the Christian Bale Batman had a lot more in common with it than any of the previous ones, whether it be George Clooney or Michael Keaton, which were almost campy,” Hammer told the Happy Sad Confused podcast about his version of the Dark Knight. “This was one about a guy who is severely psychologically, almost deranged. It was dark and it was really intense and this guy had major trust issues, the whole thing. It was a great concept and a really cool idea.”

Stay tuned for details on The Batman, which is slated to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

