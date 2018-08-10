‘The Batman’ Will Reportedly Start Filming Next Year With Ben Affleck as a Producer

DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. seem to be truly moving forward with Matt Reeves’ The Batman — that is, if the latest slew of reports are true. We heard previously that The Batman could start shooting early next year, and now a new report claims that not only is that production timeline true, but that Ben Affleck will still be involved with the film — sort of.

Production Weekly has now listed The Batman as starting production in spring 2019, and that Affleck is a a producer on the project. As stated, this listing syncs up with nearly all of the recent chatter about The Batman‘s status — which leads us to wonder if other recent rumors are also true.

The word that The Batman would be adapting the “Year One” storyline of the comics has been shot down, as we learned that the film won’t be based on any one comic storyline. That leaves question as to whether or not Affleck is really dropping out of the role — a question that Reeves has been somewhat vague about. Here’s what the filmmaker recently said about the subject in a recent interview:

“From the beginning, what I had always spoken about with Warner Brothers and what I was excited about was being in the Batuniverse and really doing something within that sphere. That was always what it was going to be so in that way it hasn’t changed a lot since I first met with them. It’s very much the same thrust if that makes sense,” Reeves said.

“A lot of things have happened since then, but the movie, and why I’m excited about it, is it continues to be the same inspirations and excitement of what we talked about in the beginning,” he added.

For the last few years, it’s been a rollercoaster trying to get any solid sense of what’s going on with The Batman. Every time it seems like there’s a credible rumor, there’s a debunk that smashes it. In fact, as word circulates that Reeves’ script is being finalized, we still don’t even know the basic story framework — important aspects like what time period it falls in, the main conflict or the villain(s) involved. Hopefully, that will start to change soon.

The Batman has no release date at this time.