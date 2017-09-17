Here’s How Deathstroke Fit Into Ben Affleck’s ‘The Batman’ Script

The Batman is a long way from entering production, but the feature has been through lots of changes. Ben Affleck stepped down as the film’s director in January, leaving Matt Reeves to oversee and rewrite The Batman. Fans have longed to learn more about the star’s plans for the feature, and a new report claims to have learned how Slade Wilson fit into the movie.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Affleck’s treatment was heavily influenced by The Game. The Wrap’s Umberto Gonzalez has previously hinted at the connection, and the reporter then shared more details with fans. Gonzalez did a live video on Periscope where he revealed his sources’ intel on Affleck’s script.

“Sources tell me it’s inspired by The Game, where Deathstroke is setting up all these traps and beating the crap out of [Batman],” Gonzalez reported.

If you are not familiar with The Game, then you should know the 1997 thriller is a classic David Fincher film. The movie follows a banker named Nicholas Van Orton after he becomes entangled with a company who allows him to test out a game of sorts. The mind-rattling affair alter the banker’s life as his world crashes thanks to the game’s real-world consequences, but it’s later revealed that everything Nicholas went through was staged. The Game ends with the banker realizing the mistakes he’s made in his life, but The Batman may not have treated Bruce Wayne so kindly – not if Slade Wilson was behind the ordeal.

Fans can only imagine how Affleck’s script for The Batman would have gone over. The storyline is expected to have been mostly ditched now that Reeves is overseeing the movie; The Planet of the Apes visionary has said he wants the solo feature to have a more noir feel, but reports do indicate Reeves’ decision to start The Batman from scratch.

Of course, the film’s back-and-forth direction has cast doubt over the appearance of Deathstroke. Reports confirmed Joe Manganiello was cast to play the iconic villain, but the actor has been tight-lipped about his continued involvement with the DC Extended Universe. There’s always a chance that Manganiello has been written out of The Batman since Reeves came in, but no official word has been given about the role since the director shake-up.

