Batman Fans Are Debating If The Batman Is Better Than The Dark Knight





The Batman is now out in theaters and the reaction from both critics and fans alike seems to be that Matt Reeves has made one of the best Batman movies ever. But is it THE best? We’ve done our own official ComicBook Batman Movie Rankings, but every fan is certainly going to have their own list. The question being debate on social media is whether the undisputed king of Batman movies – The Dark Knight – is still king now that The Batman is here.

Without a doubt director Matt Reeves has done something special with his vision of Batman – but is it better than what Christopher Nolan achieved with his epic Batman vs. Joker crime-thriller?

Here’s what social media is saying:

Can’t Touch This

Nobody can touch Christopher nolan Dark knight pic.twitter.com/9OojClyaAk — karthik (@hackiz) March 4, 2022

This image from The Dark Knight still towers over the competition.

Numbers Never Lie

Rotten Tomatoes:



The Dark Knight 94 %



The Batman 84 %



as awesome as the Batman obviously is, people need to stop saying it's better then TDK. Nothing will ever beat that movie. pic.twitter.com/yTsYMUYrnq — Love Sux (@octaslasher) March 4, 2022

Some fans aren’t even bothering to argue this debate. They’re going straight to the stats.

A Masterpiece! But…

So happy to witness a mind-fucking solo batman movie after almost 10 years!!

The film is dark,raw and intense, breaking the "superhero" template once again.

Marvel fans-this is just not for you😁

A Masterpiece.



Nonetheless,The Dark Knight stands tall!🖤#Batman #TheBatmanMovie pic.twitter.com/B3YPhe7fHT — Thejas Narayan (@HarishNarayan08) March 4, 2022

…Just not a masterpiece, masterpiece, like The Dark Knight.

TDK Lovers Can Love The Batman

Just finished The Batman and I thought it was pretty good! The Dark Knight is my favorite movie of all time, and I've been craving a new solo, live-action Batman film. I'm especially happy that we finally got a movie trying to showcase why he is "the world's greatest detective". pic.twitter.com/KfujRQO0w0 — KayJulers @ Xenoblade 3 Hype Train (@KayJulers) March 4, 2022

This Batman fan has The Dark Knight as his favorite film of all time. He still loved The Batman. That’s range.

All Batman Fans Are Good Fans

If your favorite Batman movie is The Dark Knight I respect that. If your favorite Batman movie is #TheBatman I respect that. I love Batman and I love Batman fans pic.twitter.com/AwXHaKjR00 — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) March 4, 2022

For some fans, it doesn’t matter which particular Batman movie you like – so long as your allegiance is to Batman movies.

Media Hype

I’m reading The Batman reviews and they’re saying it’s just as good or better than The Dark Knight. That’s saying A LOT. — Dedee 🥀 (@thoughtfulbae) March 4, 2022

It’s a questionable move on the part of reviewers to send fans into The Batman with a sense of competition with The Dark Knight. We did not do that in our official review of The Batman. Read that.

The Real Dark Knight

The real Dark Knight pic.twitter.com/8ofrm8KMdJ — hartxx (@luvhartxx) March 4, 2022

Travis Scott is never living this down.

Epic Troll

14 years ago I was at this same theater for a midnight showing of The Dark Knight opening night. Now I’m here to watch Dog with Channing Tatum on The Batman’s opening night pic.twitter.com/RwFknl3lev — Gaspar Joé 2 (@fsociety033) March 4, 2022

While some The Dark Knight fans are posting petty shots at The Batman, this guy made trolling an art form.