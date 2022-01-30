The Batman Tickets On-Sale Date Officially Announced

In a matter of days, you’ll be able to secure your tickets to see The Batman. Sunday afternoon, Warner Brothers announced tickets for the Matt Reeves thriller will officially go on sale beginning February 10th, nearly an entire month before the movie hits theaters in March.

“He can’t stop what’s coming,” the tickets tweet reads. “Get tickets for #TheBatman starting February 10, only in theaters March 4.”

In a pandemic-riddled world, it’s too certainly far away from release for box office experts to begin theorizing about potential tracking numbers. Given that hype for the character is at an all-time high and other solo movies starring Bruce Wayne have performed admirably, it’s reasonable to believe the film will be a stand-out at the box office.

As it stands now, The Dark Knight Rises is still the highest-grossing Batman movie ever released, having grossed $1.08 billion worldwide. That’s then followed by Joker ($1.07B), The Dark Knight ($998.6 million), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ($872.3M), and Batman ’89 ($411.3M).

The runtime for the movie clocks in at two hours and 27 minutes, making it the longest Batman flick ever released. Wanrer Brothers’ synopsis for the movie can be found below.

In his second year of fighting crime, Batman uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a serial killer known as the Riddler. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.

The Batman will see Pattinson bringing about an entirely new take on the character, with a cast that also includes Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

The Batman is currently set to be released on March 4th.