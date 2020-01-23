The Batman: Colin Farrell Reveals When He Begins Filming as Penguin

DC fans have many upcoming films to look forward to, and one of the biggest that will be hitting screens next year is Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The new film is set to star Robert Pattinson in the titular role and feature Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as the Riddler. Earlier this month, Reeves confirmed that Colin Farrell would also be joining the team as the Penguin. Recently, Farrell paid a visit to The Ellen Show and discussed his upcoming role. In fact, he revealed when he will begin production on the highly-anticipated movie.

“Are you working right now,” Ellen asked.

“I start something in a couple of weeks,” Farrell teased. “In London.”

Ellen went on to ask the actor about his recent foray into grey hair, which he revealed he did to honor the end of filming his last project. Ellen went on to ask about Farrell’s next role, and he shared when he would officially start playing Penguin.

“You start tomorrow,” she asked.

“No, I start in about two weeks,” he confirmed.

During the interview, Farrell also revealed that his kids aren’t excited for him to be playing Penguin because they’re sick of seeing him be villains onscreen.

“No, they’re sick of me being a bad guy,” Farrell groaned. “Which, apparently, reading between the lines, leads me to believe that they think I’m okay.”

You can check out the full interview in the video above where the actor also shared the hilarious story of watching It with his eight-year-old son.

Previously, Reeves confirmed The Batman would follow Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne/Batman as the world’s greatest detective. According to the Cloverfield alum, it’ll be the closest thing to a noir-driven tale we’ve seen of the Caped Crusader.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves said to the Hollywood Reporter. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman hits theaters June 25, 2021.